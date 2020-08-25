Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 399,719 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,378,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,058,633. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.