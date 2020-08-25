Cito Capital Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $3.52 on Monday, reaching $286.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The company has a market capitalization of $308.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.