Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CEFC) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

About Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

