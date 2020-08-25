Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 181,104 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $70,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. 7,816,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,098,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.