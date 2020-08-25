Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 67,928 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $146,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.56. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $404.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

