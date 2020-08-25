Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 21,070 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $95,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 168,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 331,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.