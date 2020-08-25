Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,930 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $118,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,983,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,612,592. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average of $212.91. The company has a market capitalization of $800.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

