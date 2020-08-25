ConnectJob Trading Up 139% Over Last 7 Days (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 139% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, ConnectJob has traded up 139% against the dollar. One ConnectJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and YoBit. ConnectJob has a market cap of $25,631.53 and $1.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00045761 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ConnectJob Token Profile

ConnectJob (CRYPTO:CJT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official message board is medium.com/@connectjob_ . ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here . ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io

ConnectJob Token Trading

ConnectJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConnectJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

