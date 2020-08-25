Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Aug 25th, 2020

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 26,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 109,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $49.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

