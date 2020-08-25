Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Up 7.3%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). 186,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 28,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider Michael (Mick) Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,613.35).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers video cassette cases, plastic housewares for supermarkets, DVD cases, recycling boxes, food waste caddies and associated accessories, lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

