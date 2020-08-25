Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO) was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 10,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 22,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

About Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO)

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

