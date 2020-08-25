Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading 9.1% Higher

Creightons plc (LON:CRL) traded up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71). 340,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 148,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Creightons (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.