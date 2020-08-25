Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 4.6%

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 167,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 279,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of $28.40 million and a PE ratio of -32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold/copper project located in Michoacán state, Mexico; and the Lagartos Project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

