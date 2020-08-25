Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Up 45.5%

Dewey Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:DEWY) shares rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders.

