Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Up 45.5%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Dewey Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:DEWY) shares rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dewey Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewey Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit