Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Durango Resources Inc (CVE:DGO) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 103,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 120,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral properties in Canada. The company has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

