Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Trading 6.1% Higher

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 71,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.