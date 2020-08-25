Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 13.2%

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) was down 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 343,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 198,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.