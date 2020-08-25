Electra (ECA) Price Tops $0.0003

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $26,047.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,566,966,187 coins and its circulating supply is 28,699,809,634 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

