Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Reduced by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,937,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 524,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,853,000 after acquiring an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.05.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

