Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.34 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 1,920,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76,890% from the average daily volume of 2,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Escape Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $6.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.83.

Escape Hunt Company Profile (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

