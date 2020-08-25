EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0783

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 72.6% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $2.96 million and $28,206.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 39,566,825 coins and its circulating supply is 37,764,619 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

