Everus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $19.69 million and $67.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,243 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

