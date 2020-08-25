EveryCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. EveryCoin has a market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00130386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01692461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

