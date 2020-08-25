Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 160,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 239,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Falco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of $106.29 million and a PE ratio of -9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

