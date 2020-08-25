Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 11%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) dropped 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 524,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 283,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$1.20 target price on Galway Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and a P/E ratio of -23.04.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.0397351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile (CVE:GWM)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit