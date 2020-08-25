Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 11%

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) dropped 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 524,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 283,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$1.20 target price on Galway Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and a P/E ratio of -23.04.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.0397351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile (CVE:GWM)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

