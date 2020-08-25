Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of GTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $505.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.47.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

