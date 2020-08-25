GenesisX (XGS) Price Down 4.6% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. GenesisX has a market cap of $18,223.22 and approximately $40.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,696,740 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

