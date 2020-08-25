Gifto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.92 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kryptono, Coinnest and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00128450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.01683420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00192939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00152984 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,004,035 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BiteBTC, Kryptono, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Binance, Bittrex, Allbit, OKEx, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Upbit, Bibox and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

