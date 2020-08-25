GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura upped their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

GMS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,578. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.94. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $770.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that GMS will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 233.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 1,387,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 452.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 466,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of GMS by 158.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 261,700 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 37.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 903,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 244,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,095,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after acquiring an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

