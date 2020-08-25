GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Down 9.3%

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25. 145,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 44,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85.

GMV Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

