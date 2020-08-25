Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 38,303,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,727,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

