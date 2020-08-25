Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NEE traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $281.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.