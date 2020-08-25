Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $344.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,422. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $346.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.49 and its 200 day moving average is $310.63. The company has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.