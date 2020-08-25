Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,430. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other Gold Resource news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $34,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gold Resource by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gold Resource by 90.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

