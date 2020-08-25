Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 45,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 54,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Get Golden Dawn Minerals alerts:

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.