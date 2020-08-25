GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $364,509.64 and $275.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00130386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01692461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.