Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 6.6%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 1,169,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,566,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

About Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit