Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Greencore Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 557. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

