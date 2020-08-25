Gulden (NLG) One Day Volume Hits $3,815.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $3,815.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00512981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 519,744,937 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

