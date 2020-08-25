Hargreave Hale Aim Vct (LON:HHV) Trading 3.1% Higher

Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88). 6,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.17.

Hargreave Hale Aim Vct Company Profile (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

