Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Down 0.1%

Aug 25th, 2020

Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.05. Approximately 8,800 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 75.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,245,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter.

