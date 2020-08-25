HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) Trading Up 38.5%

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT)’s stock price was up 38.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88). Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

