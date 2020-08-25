HelloGold Reaches Market Capitalization of $227,378.29 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $227,378.29 and approximately $109.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HelloGold

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

