HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0027

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a market cap of $512,178.81 and approximately $3,339.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00128450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.01683420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00192939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00152984 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,109,608 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

