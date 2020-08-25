Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

HOCPY stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,502. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.69. Hoya has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

