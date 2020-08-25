IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (CVE:IB) were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 34,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 31,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.