Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

Imperial Ginseng Products Company Profile (CVE:IGP)

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in Asia and North America. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

