InflationCoin (IFLT) Trading 68% Lower This Week

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 61.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 68% against the dollar. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $64,247.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00753268 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005360 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00036276 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00776011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

