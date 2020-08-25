Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 198,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

