Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,517 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $100,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. 36,234,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,674,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

